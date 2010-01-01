What I Wore for New Year's Eve 09/10

We ask our writers what they threw on for NYE.
KATE LLOYD.
This year I went on my traditional New Year's holiday in the Lake District with my family. We went out for dinner at Gordon Ramsey's restaurant and watched some fireworks from our balcony at midnight! It wasn't wild, but it was a good time!
I wore an Ark black skirt, black tights and a vintage, deep purple, sequin, shoulder padded top and I changed into some little black ballet flats before entering the restaurant!
I also wore my GORGEOUS Shu Uemura limited edition brown eyelashes (a Christmas gift for me, from me!) which were a dream!
I had to wear my walking boots with my outfit to walk down to the restaurant because of the ice! I looked hilarious!
Written by Kate Lloyd.
