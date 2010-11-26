We've moved.

Hey there,
Wear Nice Clothes is sadly no more, but editor, Kate Lloyd is now rambling about fashion, beauty and her embarrassing life at icanonlyapologise.wordpress.com
Check her new blog out, her life is pretty embarrassing.
xx
This Dad Is An Expert At Photobombing His Teenage Daughter - Fatherhood comes with countless responsibilities, but perhaps the most important is messing with your teenage children. This father understands that, and w...
5 hours ago
Your new blog looks very good and informative.ReplyDelete
I would like to shop at kohls.com to purchase clothes for entire faimily and used kohls coupon codes 30% to get extra 30% off.
I will keep updating with your new blogs. Thanks for sharing this information.ReplyDelete
Michelle | wholesale clothing