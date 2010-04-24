REVERSE FLORAL.
Sorry we've been a little naughty and not posted anything recently. I promise that we are back on form!
Bumped into this fellow ginge at Detonate in Sheffield last night and we got over excited because she was wearing leggings to match my top (both H&M spring line.) We also both had the same phone. It was like meeting some kind of twin.
I am in love with this top, its so summery and versatile. Infact, the whole H&M spring range is really quirky and cute and most importantly CHEAP. I'm starting to enjoy shopping there as much as I did four years ago.
I wonder if anyone has worked the top and the leggings together. I reckon it would be so Cher from Clueless that it actually could look pretty cool?
In other news, I want this girl's gold crop top.
Written by Kate Lloyd.
UGH you haven't posted since APRIL??? get it together. I just discovered your blog. It's so good and funny and I want you to post more. I'll still follow you in case you get back at it (which you should)!!!ReplyDelete
CESTDEMODE.blogspot.com
What a funny set of clothes and you can always call this some proper attireReplyDelete
It would be okay if they would add some vases.
Juicy Couture ClothesReplyDelete
juicy couture Tracksuit
Juicy Couture Sandals
Juicy Couture Earrings
Juicy Couture Flip Flops
Juicy Couture Bracelets
Juicy Couture Purse
Juicy Couture Swimwear
Juicy Couture T-Shirt
Juicy Couture Sunglass
Dsquared Clothes
Dsquared Shoes
Dsquared Belt
Dsquared Cap
Dsquared Hoodies
Dsquared Jeans
Dsquared Suit
Dsquared Sport Pants
Dsquared Shirt
Dsquared Polo
Dsquared T-shirt
Dsquared Swimwear
Tommy Hilfiger Clothes
Tommy Hilfiger T-Shirt
Tommy Hilfiger Polo
Tommy Hilfiger Jeans
Tommy Hilfiger Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger Flip Flops
Yeah! Very funny! I would love to compliment them without making rude language.ReplyDelete
Cool post. I enjoyed your blog. Thank you so much.ReplyDelete
Very cool outfit. Perfect to see them together. I really love the way they wore the same design top and pants.ReplyDelete
The pants looks good on you. That is such a coincidence to meet someone wearing the same top as your pants and having the same phone.ReplyDelete