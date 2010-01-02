'Wear Nice Clothes' is the ultimate in procrastination for our writers who prefer to write satirical fashion commentary than actually do the work for their degrees. We love vintage shops, charity shops, clothes that last forever and customisation.

Saturday, 2 January 2010

What I Wore for New Year's Eve 09/10.

We ask our writers what they threw on for NYE.

GOTHAM HIPSTER.

I spent NYE with my best friend in the city that celebrates New Year's the best; NYC. 

My outfit was atypical of the holiday as I avoided the 'I bathed in sequins' look. I wore my "Curse of Frankenstein" crop top (clearly a TopShop purchase), lemon bandage skirt, and ankle boots for a bright and chic New Year's look.



Written by Gotham Hipster.
  1. If you want to sell your frankenstein top i would like to buy it ;)

    I was suposed to buy the top when topshop had it, but the day that i went to there homepage the top was soldout :(

    Probably you don't want to sell it. But hey, you never know! So if you want to sell it contact me on my email: alexandra.bsjosten@hotmail.com

    P.S Sorry for my bad spelling, i'm from Sweden.

