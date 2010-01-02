What I Wore for New Year's Eve 09/10.

We ask our writers what they threw on for NYE.
GOTHAM HIPSTER.
I spent NYE with my best friend in the city that celebrates New Year's the best; NYC.
My outfit was atypical of the holiday as I avoided the 'I bathed in sequins' look. I wore my "Curse of Frankenstein" crop top (clearly a TopShop purchase), lemon bandage skirt, and ankle boots for a bright and chic New Year's look.
Written by Gotham Hipster.
If you want to sell your frankenstein top i would like to buy it ;)ReplyDelete
I was suposed to buy the top when topshop had it, but the day that i went to there homepage the top was soldout :(
Probably you don't want to sell it. But hey, you never know! So if you want to sell it contact me on my email: alexandra.bsjosten@hotmail.com
P.S Sorry for my bad spelling, i'm from Sweden.