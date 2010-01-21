Catwalk Lessons: Giles Deacon.

A beginners guide to catwalk style.
I was lucky enough to catch Giles' catwalk show at the V&A recently, below are a few photographs that I took of the affair and a review of what I saw. I got to witness the ‘best of’ his work in action and an appearance from the man himself.
Who would have thought British Fashion Designer of the Year 2006 would have an unhealthy obsession with insects and reptiles? Think lizard prints, feather accessories and fluorescent woodland scenes splashed over seventies style anti-tailoring. It may be bizarre but from a converted boys school in Shoreditch emerges an amalgamation of style and the natural world.
His Spring ‘05 collection saw outsize wooden plaque pendants and beautiful feather hairpieces, a trend only now trickling onto the high street.
The A/W ‘06 collection has to be my personal favourite, with giant polka dots and graphic stripes, each girl was a vision in Lurex and holographic prints. Peach and grey thrown into a palette of fluorescent brights and teamed with giant yellow ‘banana’ headdresses (I really don’t think there is a more fashion savvy way to describe them) made for a delectable collection.
Classic Giles came in Spring/Summer ‘07 with the emergence of the mace bag: Deacon’s way of combining war weaponry and accessories. To some a political statement, to others simply an aesthetically pleasing hand-held delight (I am definitely in the second camp). Not quite as controversial, the next collection came to a climax with a dress based on a sea cucumber. Hard to visualise? Indeed.
Deacon’s controversial Bambi print inspired by The Sex Pistols’ ‘Who Killed Bambi?’ is now something of a cult classic and a lesson in how to make Disney print party frocks grotesque using just one well placed splash of gore. Something a little more wearable to be taken from the show were the nude knee highs that all the models were wearing, a great way to spice up a bare leg in Summer.
Spring ’09 bought the infamous Pac-Man helmets and chalky faces while his most recent collection returns to his creepy crawly roots with arachnid print and colourful metallics, plus the extremely cute dinosaur shoulder bags. We shouldn’t want one, but we do.
Spring ’09 bought the infamous Pac-Man helmets and chalky faces while his most recent collection returns to his creepy crawly roots with arachnid print and colourful metallics, plus the extremely cute dinosaur shoulder bags. We shouldn’t want one, but we do.
Deacon’s next A/W collection promises plenty of surprises, with his pre-fall sneak preview featuring a preppy paperclip print. Whatever next?
Written by Viki Imrie.
No comments:
Post a Comment