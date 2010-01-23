Fashion on Facebook.
WHAT A SPECTACLE!
Ever since Seth appeared on our screens in The OC, it seems we’ve had a not-so-secret soft spot for geek chic.
What better accessory for geeking up than a pair of fashionable loud lenses! Need inspiration? Think Ugly Betty with a little more poise!
I’m definitely a fan, (anything is an improvement on the pink and yellow owl glasses sported throughout my younger years) and I’ve spied plenty of you who agree...
Proof that I’m practising what I preach.
Rosie, 18, Essex.
Written by Rosanna Lee.
