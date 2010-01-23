'Wear Nice Clothes' is the ultimate in procrastination for our writers who prefer to write satirical fashion commentary than actually do the work for their degrees. We love vintage shops, charity shops, clothes that last forever and customisation.

Saturday, 23 January 2010

Spotted.

Fashion on Facebook.

WHAT A SPECTACLE!


Ever since Seth appeared on our screens in The OC, it seems we’ve had a not-so-secret soft spot for geek chic.

What better accessory for geeking up than a pair of fashionable loud lenses! Need inspiration? Think Ugly Betty with a little more poise!

I’m definitely a fan, (anything is an improvement on the pink and yellow owl glasses sported throughout my younger years) and I’ve spied plenty of you who agree...

Proof that I’m practising what I preach.


John, 21, London.


Daniel, 20, Leicester. 


Rosie, 18, Essex.

Written by Rosanna Lee.
Posted by Wear Nice Clothes at 04:23
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 