Nice Clothes and Things.

A little monthly update on our comings and goings.
January is ending and so are our exams. Wear Nice Clothes has now been running for three months and there are some major exciting Wear Nice Clothes articles and ideas in the pipeline. Hopefully February should be a month filled with interviews, photoshoots and features.
(Terrible phone photography)
Rosanna Lee and I went to a poetry and art night at Bungalows and Bears in Sheffield last week to plan what is going down blog style. As well as being very productive, we laughed very loudly at a boy in a hilarious fur hat until he shamefully removed it (I'm sorry) and also wrote a poem about Wear Nice Clothes (shameless self promotion) that, fingers crossed, will end up in poetry zine Unquiet Desperation. I hope it gets in because it was a "quality" piece of promotional writing. I can't remember it all but it kind of went:
Wear clothes in the day,
Wear clothes in the night,
Wear less clothes in the heat,
Wear more clothes in the ice.
Underwear.
Outerwear.
We always Wear Nice Clothes (.blogspot.com)
I think you will agree that it is a masterpiece. Speaking of masterpieces, I actually love whoever wrote this comment on the poncho piece!
Written by Kate Lloyd.
