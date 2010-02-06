The Wish List.

What we NEED to buy in February.
Label Lust .
We want .. we need it .. we can't afford it .. we still buy it!
Sacrifice nice food and plump for Tesco Value beans and have a beautiful wardrobe. Go on splurge … the loan is in !
The hottest trend of Spring/Summer '10 is underwear as outerwear and this demi sheer blouse would benefit from a cheeky glimpse of a sexy black bra. The Paul and Joe ivory silk blouse also adheres to this season’s monochrome look, with a contrasting black trim and neck tie. Delicate and feminine, the floatly silk fabric creates a garment that Coco Chanel herself would be proud of! Team with a tux jacket and skinny jeans for a chic and sophisticated, feminine look.
Continuing with the Parisian Chanel look, the nautical stripe returns for its annual strut down the catwalk . ASOS have created a new portfolio of catwalk collections, giving us designer wannabes something to drool over! Markus Lupfer, one of the designers detailed this week, is THE label for statement knitwear. He bring us this fabulous heavily sequined sailor knit dress. This is truly a fashion magpie’s dream. The price tag may burn a very large hole in our Primark purse, but we can always wish …
Okay, let's bring ourselves down to earth… we cant afford either of the previous items, but a trend we CAN master on the student budget is ruffles and feathers! Spring is the season to be inspired by nature and with this silk skirt from RARE you can emulate the feathered look without facing the problem of malting.
Careful not to go too crazy with the feathers, you’re not being cast in a musical at the Folies Bergère!
TBA @ Urban Outfitters stands for "to be adored" , after having a quick browse through their debut work, I have fallen in love with their Spring collection. This Peter Pan collared dress complete with beaded detailing is quirky, yet uniquely feminine and in this season's hottest colour, a pretty peach, it embodies the youthful undertones of this years catwalk collections.
Written by Emily Spencer.
