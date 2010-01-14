What I Wore for New Year's Eve 09/10.

We ask our writers what they threw on for NYE.
ROSANNA LEE.
This is me, wearing far too little clothing, in the snow on NYE!
Bowler hat and Shorts: Topshop, Top: H&M.
This year I made the most of a New Year's in the midst of an arctic England by beginning celebrations at lunchtime! My friends and I spent all day frolicking in the snow before warming up with some mulled wine and a rather civilized meal followed by some considerably less civilized (or sober) games of Twister, Articulate, Kerplunk and Operation! Definitely the perfect way to see in 2010!
My New Year’s Resolutions are to waste less of my student loan on unneeded clothes by wearing or customising the items I still have in my wardrobe with labels on (shameful I know,) and to actually do the artwork I’ve been planning for my student house!
