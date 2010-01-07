What to Wear.. in January.

We work out what to wear for the trickiest of situations.
WELCOME TO 2010 MY FASHION-FORWARD FRIENDS!
The days are getting longer, but January is usually a dark, dank month so hit the sales for something to lift the mood. If you know your proportions well enough, (my feet are dead on size five and my top half will always fit a small) internet shopping is a good bet for a cheap pick-me-up. Even if you are not prepared to take the risk with clothes, accessories are a safe bet as the price of winter warmers such as hats, scarves and hosiery comes tumbling down.
Wrap up warm this January. My bargain, six pound, charity shop, faux fur coat keeps out the chill and the large collar negates the need for a scarf.
I love Zara's extensive winter collection and the website is wonderfully slick. Scroll through the catalogue to find macs, leather jackets, trench coats and everything in between.
A fun and instant way to update for the New Year is makeup. Bright lipstick stands out in the crowd so dare to wear it during the day, keeping the lips matt to avoid looking overdone. Boots No 7 range does great lipsticks in a variety of shades and finishes with colours ranging from tangerine orange to raspberry red. I loitered for twenty minutes before opting for the pinky perfection of Forever Cherry.
Layering is key (and essential for those of us who refuse to heat our homes i.e. students.) Pick up some thin long-sleeved tees to wear underneath summery tops. Shorts need not be consigned to the summer. Many of my fellow bloggers are fans of opaque black tights under a pair of battered denims with long socks and chunky boots. Cute and warm, an excellent combination.
When all else fails, hibernate.
Written by Katherine Cliffe.
