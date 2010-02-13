Models Wanted!

A small request..
Wear Nice Clothes readers are being given the opportunity to model in a forthcoming fashion show.
The event, which sounds mega exciting, will take place on March 11th at Sheffield United Football Club and will showcase glamorous 1940’s style outfits made out of clothes donated to St Luke’s hospice. All the proceeds will go to St Luke’s Hospice.
I love the idea of recycling fashion for charity and the 1940's theme sounds amazing!
Event organiser, Rachel Arthur, said: “The event is a celebration of real women. St Lukes Hospice found ten older models and I am looking for twenty younger models of any shape or size."
Readers who want to strut their stuff on the catwalk and are free on March 10th and 11th should contact racharthur@hotmail.com. with their name, age, phone number, height, dress size, shoe size, and bust line, waist line, hip, inner leg length, outer leg length measurements so that a custom outfit can be made for them.
You need to get in touch before Tuesday so be swift!
Written by Kate Lloyd.
